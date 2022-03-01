Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.40

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

