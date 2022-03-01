LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold Sells 23,119 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $15.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,299. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $196.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,538,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,879,000 after acquiring an additional 170,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

