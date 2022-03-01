LPL Financial LLC Acquires 51,786 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.82% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 591.5% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

