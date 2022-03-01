LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,964 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Maximus worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Maximus by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Maximus by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maximus by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

