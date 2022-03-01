LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $24,086,000. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $10,224,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 172.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 350,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $1,615,000.

APO opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

