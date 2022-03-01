LPL Financial LLC Buys 71,301 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,805,000 after buying an additional 272,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,854,000 after buying an additional 135,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,959,000 after buying an additional 364,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,293,000 after buying an additional 193,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

