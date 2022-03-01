LPL Financial LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.14% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBH opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $147.80 and a 1 year high of $222.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.03.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

