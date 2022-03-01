LPL Financial LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVUS opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.