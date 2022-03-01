LPL Financial LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Unity Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 38.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:U opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average is $134.89. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on U shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $838,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,104 shares of company stock worth $61,606,047. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

