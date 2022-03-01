LPL Financial LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

