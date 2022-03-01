LPL Financial LLC Purchases 44,850 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,850 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,897 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,534.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

