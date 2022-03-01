LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,497 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.00% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

VTWG opened at $185.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.624 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

