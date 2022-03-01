Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.63. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 61,244 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63.
About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)
Recommended Stories
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.