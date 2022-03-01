Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.63. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 61,244 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

