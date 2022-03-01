Lundin Mining (LUN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

2/22/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$11.50 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$10.90 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.80 to C$12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.50.

1/10/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

1/7/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.15. 1,947,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,166. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.38.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

