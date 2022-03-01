Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) versus Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Head to Head Comparison

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 34.28% 11.52% 1.25% Macatawa Bank 35.24% 11.64% 1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 3.28 $28.40 million $2.31 9.81 Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 3.70 $29.01 million $0.85 10.47

Macatawa Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate, land and construction loans, agricultural, investor commercial real estate loans, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.