Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MGU traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $527,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

