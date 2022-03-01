Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.28

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.28 and traded as low as $130.35. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $132.45, with a volume of 26,920 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average of $138.28.
Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.
