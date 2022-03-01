Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.130-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.23 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Macy’s by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 341,243 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Macy’s by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

