Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 12.9% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.06. 1,967,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,439,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.78 and a 200 day moving average of $375.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

