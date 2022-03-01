Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Sells 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $7.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,079.00. 31,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,514. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,149.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,318.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.