Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.78

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.32. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

About Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.