MakiSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $286,884.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. MakiSwap has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $286,884.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.06638430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,077.69 or 0.99815717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.