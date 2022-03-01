Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.15) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.86).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 214.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 148.20 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.25).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

