Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EMG opened at GBX 196.05 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 206.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.40.

EMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.86).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

