MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Director Anthony C. Hooper Acquires 40,000 Shares

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MNKD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,327,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MannKind by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

