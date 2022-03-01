MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Insider Alejandro Galindo Purchases 36,900 Shares

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alejandro Galindo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Alejandro Galindo acquired 2,334 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $7,398.78.

Shares of MNKD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 6,327,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,771. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

