Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $23.07

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.07, but opened at $26.32. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 130,789 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after acquiring an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.