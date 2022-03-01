Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Down 88.7% in February

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the January 31st total of 78,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:MARPS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 41,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,372. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

MARPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

