Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Marker Therapeutics worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

