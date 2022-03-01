Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $205,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $379.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.42 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

