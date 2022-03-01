Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Spence Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Spence Asset Management increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 9.4% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Shares of MA traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,846. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.29. The firm has a market cap of $347.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,484 shares of company stock valued at $210,070,389 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

