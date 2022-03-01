Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,736,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,221 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,045,000 after buying an additional 1,643,083 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.