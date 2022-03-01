MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.68

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 8300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAV shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.06.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

