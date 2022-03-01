Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up to $28.72

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $32.50. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 4,175 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,754,000 after acquiring an additional 78,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.