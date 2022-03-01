Maxim Group Lowers Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target to $18.00

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 157.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $446.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

