Maxim Group Lowers Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target to $18.00

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 157.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $446.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
