MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.08 Million

Brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to report sales of $260.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $260.39 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $209.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,225,000 after buying an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MaxLinear by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

