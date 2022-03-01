McAdam LLC Acquires 89,453 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,453 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 846,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,789,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

