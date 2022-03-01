McAdam LLC Buys 112,539 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.6% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $77,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. 25,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

