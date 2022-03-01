McAdam LLC Buys 22,581 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.52. 8,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,362. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

