McAdam LLC Buys 6,977 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 0.60% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 433.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 150,238 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,360,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 444.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 85,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 84,233 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.04. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

