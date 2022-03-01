McAdam LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.19. 97,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,654. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $63.66 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

