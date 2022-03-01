McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.39. 259,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,834. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.46.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

