McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 170,498 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,102 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,754,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.86 and its 200-day moving average is $276.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.