McAdam LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,967. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $97.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.