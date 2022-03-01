McAdam LLC Has $18.10 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. 181,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,921. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36.

