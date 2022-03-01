McAdam LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,672,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.19. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,195. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.95.

