McAdam LLC Has $27.39 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.93. 383,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,407. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

