McAdam LLC Has $8.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $217.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

