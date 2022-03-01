McAdam LLC Increases Position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 1.92% of Invesco India ETF worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PIN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. Invesco India ETF has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

