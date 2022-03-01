McAdam LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. 185,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

